Sugar Bear Gets Astonishing Makeover After Cancer Scare

Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson's finally ready to flaunt an amazing makeover -- delayed for months due to a possible cancer discovery -- and he's truly looking like a new man!!!

As you can see, Honey Boo Boo's father got a massive overhaul, which included a hair transplant, botox, and dental surgery ... according to his manager, Gina Rodriguez.

This was no SuperCuts job either, Sugar Bear's new 'do required a visit to Jacques Abrahamian at LA FUE Hair Clinic in Pasadena ... where he got more than 3,500 FUE grafts to restore the top half of his scalp.

The procedure, which takes individual follicles from other parts of the body to the scalp, can set someone back $30K.

Sugar Bear also hit Bev Hills for 75 units of Botox from Dr. David Saadat, who injected his eyebrows, forehead and those pesky crow's feet.

As for the new pearly whites ... Dr. Joseph Goodman of Beverly Hills removed 20 teeth and replaced them with top and bottom snap-in dentures -- normally a $35K procedure.

This makeover was a long time coming for SB ... TMZ broke the story, he started the process to get a makeover in May this year after going through his recent divorce from Jennifer Lamb.

The procedures were put on hold after a dentist discovered possible cancer in his gums.