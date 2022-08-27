'American Idol' Winner Samantha Diaz Hospitalized

Samantha Diaz, the winner of "American Idol" in 2020, has been hospitalized with what appears to be a serious illness, but it seems she's on the upswing.

Samatha, who goes by "Just Sam," had posted a scale with the caption, "100lbs is crazyyy ... I seriously need help."

On Friday she seemed to be saying the situation is being handled ... "I'm grateful for the prayers everyone. I'm doing much better now."

The hospitalization news came Wednesday, when she said on Instagram, "Thank you to everyone that checked on me. I am ALIVE and out of the hospital."