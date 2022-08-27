Valerie Bertinelli Finds Buyer for Los Angeles Home

Valerie Bertinelli is super close to selling her Los Angeles home ... 'cause she's secured a buyer, who's in line to whip up some killer recipes once they move in.

Real estate sources tell TMZ ... the actress is getting rid of her house in Laurel Hills, and she's selling it for $2.5 million. The 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom pad was recently updated and comes with some really nice features.

The interior is beautiful with a modern feel. It's got recessed lighting throughout, vaulted ceilings and gorgeous doors.

The true star of the house, though, has got to be the kitchen. Seriously ... it's a TV star, of sorts. Valerie whipped up all kinds of dishes here during the last 3 seasons of her Food Network show, "Valerie's Home Cooking."

If you step outside, you'll find a private backyard with a fire pit and built-in seating.

Of course, there's the obligatory gorgeous pool for relaxing. Hey, it's L.A., baby!

The home went under contract on August 10, so the sale isn't final just yet.