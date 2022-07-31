Amber Heard Sells Yucca Valley Home for Over a Million, Major Profit

Amber Heard is leaving the desert -- at least the Southern California part of it, anyway -- as she just offloaded her secluded home for quite a bundle ... TMZ has learned.

The Yucca Valley home that was long rumored to belong to AH since the trial earlier this year was recently sold for $1,050,000, with a closing date of July 18 ... this according to Zillow property records. The crib had been purchased in 2019 through an anonymous trust that reportedly has ties to Amber ... getting quietly snapped at the time for just over $570k.

Well, the speculation is over ... TMZ got a hold of the new owner of this pad, and he tells us yes -- he'd, in fact, been dealing with Amber's people on this deal, but never Amber herself.

With the parcel having changed hands, Amber walks away here with almost double what she paid for it 3 years ago ... a rough profit of about $480k, which is nothing to sneeze at. She'd bought it pre-pandemic, and since then -- property values have mostly gone up.

Of course, things are supposedly tight for her ... especially with this $8.3M judgment to benefit Johnny looming, even though she's trying to appeal it, officially. Her attorneys said she can't afford to pay it ... but, frankly, her financial sitch is ill-defined these days.