Commanders RB Brian Robinson Released From Hospital One Day After Shooting

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson was released from the hospital on Monday -- one day after being shot during an armed robbery attempt in Washington, D.C.

As we previously reported, 23-year-old Robinson was struck by two bullets in the glute and lower leg, when two suspects attempted to rob him just several miles from his home stadium.

Robinson was treated on scene by paramedics and ultimately transported to the hospital, where he remained stable.

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera visited Brian at the hospital in the immediate aftermath of the incident ... and said Brian was in "good spirits."

Rivera spoke with reporters on Monday, and while he didn't specify when the NFL rookie will hit the field this season, he did say, "It'll just be a matter of time before he's back out here."

"There is no timeline, but as I said, everything was very positive," Rivera said.

And, sure enough ... later that day Robinson was released from a local hospital, and now begins the rehab process, with the hope of getting back on the field ASAP.

Robinson -- who was selected out of Alabama by the Commanders in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft -- posted on social media Tuesday, "Shake back. See ya'll soon."

The Metropolitan Police Department in D.C. has released photos of the suspects and the vehicle involved in the shooting.

MPD seeks assistance in locating suspects and a vehicle in an Assault with Intent to Rob while Armed (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, August 28, 2022, in the 1000 blk of H Street, NE.



Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411



— DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 30, 2022 @DCPoliceDept