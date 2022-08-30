Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Commanders RB Brian Robinson Released From Hospital One Day After Shooting

Commanders' Brian Robinson Released From Hospital ... 1 Day After Shooting

8/30/2022 7:25 AM PT
Getty

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson was released from the hospital on Monday -- one day after being shot during an armed robbery attempt in Washington, D.C.

As we previously reported, 23-year-old Robinson was struck by two bullets in the glute and lower leg, when two suspects attempted to rob him just several miles from his home stadium.

SEATED IN SHOCK
TMZSports.com

Robinson was treated on scene by paramedics and ultimately transported to the hospital, where he remained stable.

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera visited Brian at the hospital in the immediate aftermath of the incident ... and said Brian was in "good spirits."

TIME WILL TELL
Washington Commanders

Rivera spoke with reporters on Monday, and while he didn't specify when the NFL rookie will hit the field this season, he did say, "It'll just be a matter of time before he's back out here."

"There is no timeline, but as I said, everything was very positive," Rivera said.

And, sure enough ... later that day Robinson was released from a local hospital, and now begins the rehab process, with the hope of getting back on the field ASAP.

Robinson -- who was selected out of Alabama by the Commanders in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft -- posted on social media Tuesday, "Shake back. See ya'll soon."

The Metropolitan Police Department in D.C. has released photos of the suspects and the vehicle involved in the shooting.

The MPDC is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the individuals -- and is urging anyone with knowledge of the situation to come forward or call 202-727-9099.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later