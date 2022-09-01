Daddy Long Neck's Baby Boy Hospitalized, Baby Mama's BF Arrested For Child Abuse

Viral sensation Daddy Long Neck is dealing with some scary family drama ... his baby boy is in the hospital and his baby mama's new boyfriend has been arrested for allegedly beating the child.

Daddy Long Neck, who went viral back in 2019, and his mother tell TMZ ... the rapper's 9-month-old son, David Alfredo Samuelson Lopez, is in a Los Angeles hospital after suffering skull fractures and brain bleeding.

DLN says he flew from Michigan to L.A. over the weekend when his baby mama informed him their son had been hospitalized, and he claims a social worker told him his ex's new lover had been arrested for allegedly abusing the child.

The Montebello Police Department says officers responded to a local hospital Aug. 26 to comb through medical reports showing severe injuries sustained by an infant, and detectives eventually arrested Daemien Obeso and booked him for child abuse causing great bodily injury.

Daddy Long Neck says his kid is finally off life support and is now able to breathe on his own ... but we're told the child is still in critical condition.