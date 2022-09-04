'Big Brother 2' Winner Dr. Will Kirby Single After Divorce Judgement

Dr. Will Kirby, known as the "Big Brother 2" champ, is a single man once again ... because his divorce from Erin Brodie has been officially finalized.

The judgment, obtained by TMZ, shows neither party will pay any spousal or child support -- he and Erin will share joint legal and physical custody of their 2 kids.

According to the docs, Will gets to keep his dermatology practice ... as well as his jewelry, artwork, and -- most importantly -- the dog, Wriggley. Erin walks away with all her personal items.

They'll continue to co-own their property in Playa Vista ... and the docs indicate they plan to hold onto the spot until their daughter, 9-year-old Scarlett, graduates from high school, at which point they'll look to lease or sell the pad.

As we reported, the dermatologist filed for divorce last year after nearly 4 years of marriage.

