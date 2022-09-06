Britt Reid To Plead Guilty To Felony DWI Charge In Car Crash Case

Britt Reid -- a former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach and the son of Andy Reid -- plans to plead guilty to a felony DWI charge in his car crash case ... his attorney announced Tuesday.

"Mr. Reid is sorry for his actions," said J.R. Hobbs, Britt's lawyer, "and hopes that his plea brings some sense of justice to all those he affected."

According to court records, Britt is slated to make the plea on Sept. 12. He's facing up to seven years in prison.

The plea will come nearly two years after Britt was accused of driving while intoxicated and slamming his pickup truck into the back of a car, causing serious injuries to then-5-year-old Ariel Young.

Officials say Britt had a .113 BAC when measured around 2 hours after the Feb. 4, 2021 crash ... and claim Reid was also going 83.9 MPH in a 65 MPH zone just seconds before the collision.

37-year-old Britt -- who formally departed from the Chiefs days after the accident -- was charged with the felony in April. He initially pleaded not guilty.

"He sincerely regrets his conduct and hopes and prays for the continued recovery for A.Y.," Hobbs said in a statement Tuesday. "Mr. Reid sincerely apologizes to A.Y. and her family, and to his own family. He also extends his deep apologies to the Hunt family, the Chiefs organization and Chiefs kingdom."

The Chiefs said back in Nov. 2021 that they are making sure Young is taken of "for the rest of her life."