Teresa Giudice Will Train in New Jersey and Fly Weekly to L.A. for 'DTWS'

Teresa Giudice is gonna be juggling family, the ballroom and a ton of time in the sky ... now that she's committing to a crazy schedule to appear on "Dancing with the Stars."

The show's producers clearly wanted the 'Real Housewives' star badly, because they pulled some strings to allow her to train with her dance partner, Pasha Pashkov, in New Jersey ... according to Teresa's attorney, James Leonard.

Once the show starts airing, though ... he says she'll be flying to L.A. a day or 2 before each performance. He tells TMZ ... 'DWTS' producers pulled a few strings so that Teresa can train with her dance partner, close to her 4 daughters and new hubby in New Jersey. In order to perform on the show from L.A., she will fly from NJ to L.A. each week a day or two before the show's taping.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

James says this was a dealbreaker for Teresa, because she wanted to be home ... close to her 4 daughters her new husband and his 2 sons. He says 'DWTS' is also making arrangements for the fam to come, at some point, to cheer on Teresa in person.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

As you know, the 'RHONJ' star has had a lot on her plate recently.

You'll recall, she tied the knot with Luis Ruelas last month ... and then the lovebirds jetted off to Greece for a beachside honeymoon.

The couple also bought a home together last year in Montville, NJ -- and, we all know that the moving process is always a blast.

Play video content TMZ.com

No doubt, her wild schedule is only getting wilder ... but when we got Teresa in NYC Thursday, she couldn't have been more excited about the new gig.

Play video content