Leonardo DiCaprio Hanging Out With Jared Leto at Party During New York Fashion Week

Leo DiCaprio is back in action ... hitting up a lit party Saturday night in NYC, and he wasn't the only big celeb there.

Leo was at the Revolve Party at Casa Cipriani in lower Manhattan, with his signature cap pulled down as he hung at the bar.

Jared Leto was also there, dressed down, yakking it up with a bunch of folks. Jared seemed more social ... Leo was pretty much hanging by himself.

Lots of parties in The Big Apple as Fashion Week kicks off.

As we reported, Leo recently split with Camila Morrone. Leo split with Camila after 4 years of dating, which makes it substantially a quarantine romance.

As for Camila ...she was hanging out a week ago with Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber. She also partied with Kaia Gerber for Kaia's 21st birthday.

