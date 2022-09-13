Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

LeBron James Prepping For NBA Season On Italy Vacation W/ Shirtless Yacht Workout

LeBron James Shirtless Yacht Workout!!! ... Prep For NBA Season Continues On Vacay

9/13/2022 10:00 AM PT
DOCKSIDE DRILLIN'
BACKGRID

Not even a romantic vacation in Italy can stop LeBron James from prepping for his 20th NBA season -- the Lakers star was spotted shirtless on a yacht Tuesday pumpin' iron ... and he looked GOOD.

LBJ has been over in Portofino this month with his wife, Savannah, getting in some much-needed R&R -- but he's clearly carved out time to make sure he's still getting ready for the Lakers' upcoming slate of games.

James -- wearing nothing more than a pair of tights -- was seen grabbing dumbbells and going to work on the boat ... getting in squats, rows and more.

LeBron James Workout On Italy Vacation
Launch Gallery
Squatting IN Italy Launch Gallery
Backgrid

James looked chiseled, with his abs popping in the Italian sun -- and he seemed to be loving his sweat sesh too, grooving to music while working on his bod.

Unclear how long James is intending to be overseas -- but he'll have to make his way back fairly soon ... the Lakers open preseason play in just a couple weeks on Oct. 3.

Seems James will be more than ready for the occasion, however ... because check out that frame -- The King doesn't look a day over 30 to us!!!

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later