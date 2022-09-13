Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney Call Off Divorce, Attempt Reconciliation

Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney are giving their marriage another shot, because they're backing off their divorce, at least for now ... to try to work things out.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Michelle and Patrick are pressing pause on their divorce for at least 6 months, during which time they will try to reconcile.

After the cooling-off period, the singer and The Black Keys drummer will then decide if they want to dismiss their divorce entirely or move forward with the split.

The docs say, during the reconciliation effort, Michelle and Patrick may resume living together as husband and wife and participate in counseling sessions to help their marriage.

It's quite the turn of events for Michelle and Patrick -- she filed for divorce last month, on the heels of her arrest for domestic assault and allegations of infidelity on Patrick's part.

Michelle and Patrick have 2 young kids together and they've been married for more than 3 years.

MB cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for divorce ... but now it looks like they think there's at least a chance they might be able to iron out those differences.