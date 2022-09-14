Univ. Of Utah Police Launch Investigation After Topless Women Attend Game

Two women showed up to the Univ. of Utah football game this past weekend and freed the nipple -- and fans and officials were so upset over it, the school's police dept. says it's now investigating it all.

The women stripped off their tops prior to the Utes' game against Southern Utah University at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday ... ditching their shirts and opting for only body paint instead.

According to the university, a female police officer asked them to put on tops a short time later. The school says the women complied -- but now police say they are looking into the matter to see if the duo should face criminal charges.

Univ. officials said the women will also be referred to the school's Dean of Students for "other potential discipline."

YouTuber Melea Johnson said she attended the game with her family and saw the women without their shirts on -- and was outraged over it all.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"We can’t even go to a family-friendly college football game without our kids & family being exposed to nudity??" Johnson wrote on her Instagram page. "And the stadium and security for the event won’t step in or escort them out because they’re worried they’ll get sued because of discriminatory laws??🤯 👈🏻(that’s what they told me!)"

"Are you kidding me?! This is NOT ok @utahfootball ‼️"