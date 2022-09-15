MMA Fighter Attacks YouTuber Mid-Interview, Violent Sucker Punch Caught On Video

Play video content YouTube/Monika Laskowska

A Polish MMA fighter violently attacked a YouTuber in the middle of an interview Tuesday -- sucker punching the guy square in the jaw -- and the wild scene was all captured on video.

The brutal blow went down just seconds after internet personality Sadek had begun answering questions from journalist Monica Laskowska.

While the man was in the middle of a response, Amadeusz “Ferrari” Roslik -- a professional MMA fighter -- walked up to the two, and then blasted Sadek right in the face.

The punch knocked Sadek to the ground -- causing him to bleed from his mouth. Miraculously, the guy was somehow able to get up and finish the interview.

According to multiple reports, Roslik had been upset with Sadek over comments he had made about the fighter and his family.

Roslik -- who's slated to fight on Saturday against Pawel "Scarface" Bomba -- isn't facing any legal ramifications as of now, MMANews reported on Thursday.

As for Sadek, it's unclear if he suffered any serious injuries from the punch -- though he appeared to tell Laskowska afterward that he was OK, and finished the interview.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time Roslik has lost his temper during a press event -- back in March, while in the middle of an interview, he threw multiple punches at his opponent after being slapped. Roslik appeared to knock the man unconscious in the fracas -- before stomping on his head area.