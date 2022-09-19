Tekashi 6ix9ine Sends Well-Wishes, Guy Who Punched Him Gets Sucker Punched

Chasing Fame Got You Jumped, Not Me

Tekashi 6ix9ine holds no ill will toward the man who sucker punched him a few months back -- which is easier to say on the heels of that guy getting attacked .. in a much more brutal manner.

A recently surfaced video shows Miami producer/songwriter ItzMrBHN catching a pair of unsuspected sucker punches while standing at a urinal.

Naturally, fans immediately theorized the haymakers were retaliation for the 6ix9ine incident ... but Tekashi tells TMZ Hip Hop, ItzMrBHN's got no one to blame but himself for the bathroom beatdown.

Tekashi says ... "He went on TMZ and he basically admitted to assaulting me. He said 'I did it, I did it, I did it. I never pressed charges on him, but he made himself a target by going on TMZ. I think it's a sad case."

The rainbow-haired rapper added, most likely with tongue-in-cheek ... "I wish him the best and a speedy recovery."

ItzMrBHN did indeed speak to TMZ back in May when he was captured on video giving 6ix9ine a glancing shot to the face. He claimed 6ix9ine was disrespectful in the past, and a security guard had assaulted him earlier that night.