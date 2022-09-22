Donald Trump Says He Can Declassify Documents Just By Thinking About It

Play video content FOX News

Donald Trump doesn't have a leg to stand on when it comes to pilfering classified documents from the United States government -- the Special Master has already made that pretty clear -- so he's resorting to an almost unbelievable fallback -- a President can declassify docs just by thinking about it.

Trump was on Sean Hannity's show Wednesday and said, almost unbelievably, "If you're the President of the United States, you can declassify just by saying, 'It's declassified," even by thinking about it." The absurdity continued ... "There doesn't have to be a process, there can be a process, but there doesn't have to be," adding, "You're the President, you make that decision."

As you know, Trump took around 100 classified docs to Mar-a-Lago where they sat in a basement and other unsecured places. The FBI raided the joint in August and seized 11,000 documents.

Trump's been trying to block the Justice Department's criminal investigation and insisted on having a Special Master appointed to determine what is fair game for prosecutors. The Special Master has already made it clear ... Trump's argument over classified documents is ridiculous.

If Trump's last stand is the "I thought to declassify it and that makes it so" ... his case will go down in flames.

It was only after the raid that the former president said he had declassified them.