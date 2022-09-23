Roberto Clemente 1955 Topps Rookie Card Sells For Over $1 Million At Auction

A Roberto Clemente 1955 Topps rookie card just sold for $1,050,000 at an auction -- nearly breaking a record -- TMZ Sports has learned.

PWCC officials tell us the sale of Clemente's rookie card marks the second time a card from the legendary outfielder has passed the seven-figure mark.

As we reported, PWCC believed it could rival the previous mark for a Clemente card of $1.107 million -- and it came close.

"It's an exciting price and signals that collectors continue to see Roberto Clemente assets and vintage trading cards as a very desirable investment," said PWCC exec Jesse Craig.

"It's really amazing when these museum-quality pieces appear at auction because we not only get to curate and present the card, but we also get to discuss Roberto Clemente with new audiences."

MLB celebrated the 21st annual Roberto Clemente Day last week, with players, managers, and coaches in the Pirates-Mets game wearing No.21.

A number of former Clemente Award winners are at @CitiField tonight to honor The Great One. #ClementeDay

Clemente finished his Hall of Fame career with the Pirates as a 15-time All-Star, four-time batting champ, two-time World Series winner, and World Series MVP.