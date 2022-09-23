Swizz Beatz & Timbaland Settle Triller Lawsuit, Tease New Verzuz

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland's $28 million legal war with Triller over their Verzuz payouts has come to a close -- the 2 hip hop superproducers have settled.

TMZ broke the story ... Swizz and Timbaland sued Triller following the sale of their series, accusing Triller of failing to deliver on all the promised payouts -- and although the terms of their settlement are confidential, both guys say they're happy with the outcome.

Tim and Swizz say ... “Verzuz has always been a platform that is by the artists, for the artists and with the people.”

Their joint statement to Rolling Stone continues, “We’re glad to come to an amicable agreement with Triller and continue giving fans the music and community that they’ve come to know and love from the brand.”

Swizz added, "Was I ready to go to war? Yes. Am I used to it? I’m from the South Bronx. But I had to take my emotions out of it. There were too many creatives for me to lock this whole thing in the lawyers’ box.”

Verzuz was a huge draw for hip hop and R&B fans throughout the pandemic ... boasting marquee matchups like Jeezy vs Gucci Mane and Brandy vs Monica.

After news of the lawsuit spread, the hip-hop community rallied around Swizz and Tim and threatened boycotts.

Diddy, Jermaine Dupri and Styles P were just a handful of the rappers of who promised to move on from Triller if the company didn't do right by the Verzuz co-creators.

