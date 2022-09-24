Robin Wright Files For Divorce From Husband Clément Giraudet

Robin Wright has still not found Mr. Right ... because she just filed for divorce.

The former "House of Cards" star filed for divorce Thursday from husband, Clément Giraudet, after 4 years of marriage.

In the docs, Robin lists the date of separation as July 31st. The reason -- the standard "irreconcilable differences."

Robin and Clement, a Saint Laurent executive, did not have any children together.

As for assets, Robin says in the docs, "Pursuant to the parties' post-nuptial agreement, all assets are his/her separate property."

She also checked the box to block the court's ability to award spousal support to either of them.

Disso Queen Laura Wasser is repping Robin in the divorce.

The former couple began their romance back in 2017, and in August 2018 they secretly tied the knot in France.

It's the third divorce for Robin ... she married her first husband, the late Dane Witherspoon, back in 1986 after meeting him on the set of the NBC soap opera "Santa Barbara." Robin and Dane divorced in 1988.

Robin's second husband was, of course, Sean Penn ... they got romantically involved in 1989 following his divorce with Madonna.