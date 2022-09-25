Lolo Jones Down For 'Bachelor'-Style Dating Show With A Twist, 'Sign Me Up!'

... I'd Do It If It Had This Twist!!!

Lolo Jones tells TMZ Sports she's down to be on a dating show like "The Bachelor" ... on one condition -- the program would need a big change in its age requirements!

The Olympic hurdler and bobsledder explained her stance on it all when we got her out in New York City this week ... saying if producers would make the cast older, she'd be intrigued.

"Why is the Bachelor, Bachelorette never old?" she said. "Tell me that?! 'Cause those are the people that want to get married the most. These 20-year-olds, they're not trying to get married."

The 40-year-old -- who knows a thing or two about reality shows as she's been on "Celebrity Big Brother" and "The Challenge" -- tells us she is single, so it could all work out.

"You guys need to get someone that's like 40-plus," Jones said in a message to dating show producers. "Because they're trying to settle down, have a family."

"Like," she added, "sign me up!"

For now, the World Indoor Champion appears content to continue to use dating apps -- and she tells us it's been hit or miss in that category.