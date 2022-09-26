Comedian Blasted, Fired After Using N-Word During Set On Cruise

A white comedian is in hot water after being accused of using the n-word multiple times during his performance on a Carnival Cruise.

A woman, who was a passenger on the ship, posted a short clip on TikTok last week that's since gone viral ... showing comedian Rob O'Reilly onstage -- but the video by itself isn't what's upsetting.

The on-screen caption reads, "So on Carnival Cruise right now and they are perfectly fine hiring someone who uses the N-word multiple times in his show and when the issue was raised he said and I quote ‘if you’re offended get tf out.'”

Play video content

He was met with mostly cheers when telling those offended to leave -- but you can still hear some people in the crowd clearly still upset.

Play video content

She didn't capture his alleged use of the slurs on camera, but she eventually posted an update, clarifying they weren't allowed to record during O'Reilly's set -- a common regulation at comedy clubs.

She was so offended, though, when he used the n-word "casually" during the performance ... so, she snagged the quick clip and called him out online.

Carnival has responded to the incident ... saying the company doesn't tolerate what went down -- adding O'Reilly's been booted from all upcoming performances and is no longer welcome on Carnival cruise ships.

Rob has quite the resume, up to this point -- he's appeared on "Last Comic Standing," "America's Got Talent," and was even a correspondent for "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno."