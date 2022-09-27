Larsa Pippen Snuggles Up with 'Friend' Marcus Jordan at Rolling Loud

Play video content TMZ.com

Larsa Pippen looks like she's super into the son of her ex-husband's famous teammate -- the 'Real Housewives' star and Marcus Jordan were all over each other at a music festival.

Larsa and Marcus were spotted together again Sunday ... this time at Rolling Loud in NYC, and video shows them dancing on each other, getting handsy and snuggling.

TMZ obtained this footage of Scottie Pippen's ex with Michael Jordan's son at Citi Field in Queens, and they certainly look like a couple now ... they're clearly more comfortable with one another since we first saw them hanging out in Miami.

Larsa and Marcus are face-to-face, slow dancing and grinding ... with Larsa nuzzling Marcus' neck and even appearing to kiss him.

At one point, Larsa grabs Marcus by the waist and she later turns around and leans back on him ... and Marcus leans in close and appears to whisper in her ear.

Folks who were there tell us Larsa and Marcus were dancing together all night, hugging and kissing and engaging in a bunch of PDA. We're told Larsa was kissing Marcus' neck, laying her head on his chest and trying to make it clear to all they were there together.

It's interesting to see Larsa and Marcus spending more time together ... as we first told you, they hung out in Miami earlier this month, but both of their camps quickly put to bed rumors of a relationship.

The new video doesn't lie though ... and it's gonna be hard to deny the sparks are flying.

Ya gotta wonder how Michael and Scottie feel about all this -- the 'Last Dance' documentary made it clear there's still some hard feelings between the Hall of Fame Chicago Bulls teammates.