Negan's Barbed Wire Bat 'Lucille' From The Walking Dead Hits Auction Block

You can own one of the most iconic props from one of the most iconic shows -- Negan's barbed wire-wrapped bat, "Lucille," from "The Walking Dead" -- giving a whole new meaning to hitting the auction block!

If you watch TWD, you know Lucille.

The bat has been at the center of some of the series' most shocking moments ... and now it's available at Goldin Auctions. Bidding starts at $3K ... but the bat will ultimately go for much more.

During the season 6 finale/season 7 premiere, one of the show's most beloved characters was brutally killed by Lucille ... at the hands of Negan, leader of the Saviors, played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Several versions of the bat were made and used in production. This specific bat is a "hero version" ... meaning it was meant for up close shots on television, so it's the highest quality of the props.

Lucille is 34 inches long and has a "4" marked on the knob of the bat ... to signify the bat's length (inches past 30).

GA doesn't only have the bat on the block. They're also selling other iconic TWD items ... including Daryl's 1992 Honda CB 750 Nighthawk motorcycle and Rick's (rubber) Colt Python Stunt, and his worn and bloodied Sheriff top.

The Walking Dead series -- which premiered in 2010 -- will air its series finale in November.