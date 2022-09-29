Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson Hilariously Dominated By Sumo Legend Hakuhō Shō

Play video content Instagram/NBA

The Splash Brothers probably won't be called the Sumo Brothers any time soon ... 'cause Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson both went head-to-head against wrestling legend Hakuhō Shō -- and they hilariously failed to make him budge!!

The Golden State Warriors met up with Hakuhō while visiting Japan for a slate of preseason games this week ... and naturally, they had to test their strength against the highly decorated retired pro.

Despite getting pointers from Hakuhō, both Steph and Klay have a heck of a time getting him to move an inch ... but you gotta give them credit for trying against one of the greatest sumo wrestlers of all time.

But, the craziest part?? Hakuhō appeared to be wearing socks on the hardwood floor ... but there was no slippage issue here!!

FYI -- Hakuhō holds the record for most wins in the top division with 1,093 ... more than 200 victories over second place.

Hakuhō wasn't the only big name hanging with the Warriors this week -- BTS' Suga was also in attendance ... and gifted the players autographed albums!!