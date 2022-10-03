Boosie Badazz Rips Kanye West For 'White Lives Matter' Shirt

Boosie Badazz is making it VERY clear, Kanye West's "White Lives Matter" shirt has taken it way too far ... and the Louisiana rapper is calling for someone to pull Ye's Black card!!!

The ever-outspoken Boosie laid into Ye after the WLM shirt made its rounds on the internet ... accusing the YZY brainchild of abandoning his race in spite of all the opposition African Americans have historically faced.

Ye has yet to explain the true meaning behind his latest racial stance, but Boosie says Ye blatantly doesn't care about any Black deaths at the hands of White people.

Boosie then went for the jugular ... dismissing Ye's infamous 2005 Hurricane Katrina moment when he said then-President George Bush didn't care about Black people during a live telethon.

Political pundit Candace Owens also joined Kanye in wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt during the presentation ... which angered people even further.