Fan Punches, Pushes Man Down Rows Of Seats During Brawl At Padres Game

How'd you like to get punched in the face and tossed over a row of seats in the nosebleeds at Petco Park ... all while a mariachi band played on the field!

Oh, and someone was recording.

The crazy scene went down during the San Diego Padres-Chicago White Sox game on Sunday ... when an innocent fan started recording as the band began performing. That's when the fan noticed the fight ... and turned the camera on the two men who had squared off.

The fight didn't last long ... one of the men threw a bomb that landed on the other guy's head. With the punched fan stunned, the guy who delivered the right hook then pushed the injured guy over the row of seats in front of them.

Other people tried to intervene ... and for his trouble, that guy got thrown over his seat, too.

The whole melee caused panic in the section ... fans were fleeing the area, hoping to avoid catching an errant punch.

Fight from last night between Padres and doyer fans pic.twitter.com/wB2cURsWpr — PADRESRAZAMEMES (@padresrazamemez) September 29, 2022 @padresrazamemez

This latest fight comes just a few days after another brawl happened at Petco ... where Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers fans went at it right in the stands.