Kanye West Blasted for Dragging Virgil Abloh into Rant

Keep Virgil's Name Out Your Mouth!!!

Kanye West's "White Lives Matter" T-shirt is the can of worms he just can't close ... and one of his former collaborators is gutting him over one of the rants that followed his fashion statement.

The fiery response comes from Tremaine Emory ... the creative director over at Supreme, who took great exception to Ye using the late Virgil Abloh as a metaphor for his latest plight.

Ye accused LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault of "killing" Virgil ... doubling down on his belief Virgil was overworked while he battled terminal cancer in his final days, but Tremaine just isn't having it.

Tremaine accused Ye of knowing about Virgil's cancer before he died, yet still opting to rip his career choices -- specifically, he claims Ye called Virgil’s designs "a disgrace to the Black community."

That would stand in stark contradiction to the special Sunday Service Ye held the day after Virgil's death.

Virgil was mourned at a star-studded funeral in December 2021 ... with the likes of Drake, Rihanna, Tyler, The Creator, A$AP Rocky and more in attendance, but Ye left an unhappy camper.

Ye had complained he wasn't able to speak at Virgil's funeral but Tremaine says Ye's behavior was to blame ... that it prevented him from being invited to the private gathering beforehand.

Tremaine also defended Vogue fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson from Ye's recent attacks, who was doxxed after she stepped up to criticize the "White Lives Matter" shirt.

He finished his post by painting Ye as a narcissist still seeking props from the fashion world ... which sounds like something Sway said like 10 years ago!!!