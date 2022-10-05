Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Kanye West Doubles Down On 'White Lives Matter' Controversy

Kanye West Why Did I Make 'WLM' Shirt??? Because They Do Matter!!!

10/5/2022 4:08 PM PT
kanye west
Getty

Kanye West is doubling down on his "White Lives Matter" stance ... and explaining his thought process behind the controversial clothing.

Ye took to IG Wednesday to respond to the latest round of backlash surrounding the 'WLM' shirt he debuted earlier this week at his fashion show ... and it's clear he's digging in his heels on this issue.

kanye west white lives matter shirt

For Kanye, the meaning behind the shirt is pretty cut and dry ... white lives do matter.

Of course, Kanye's catching heat from all angles ... including a scathing response from Black Lives Matter, who feel Ye is pulling a stunt and hurting folks fighting for justice.

kanye west, candace owens, white lives matter

Still, Ye's latest statement is way more subdued than his initial defense ... when he labeled BLM a "scam."

In any event, it's clear the controversy will continue to swirl ... and Kanye doesn't seem intent on backing down.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later