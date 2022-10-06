AEW Fans Chant 'F*** You, Sammy' After Backstage Altercation W/ Andrade

Play video content AEW

AEW fans appear to be choosing a side in the beef between Sammy Guevara and Andrade ... chanting, "F*** you, Sammy," during Wednesday night's 'Dynamite' event.

It all went down at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C. -- Guevara and Chris Jericho were partners fighting against Bryan Danielson and Daniel Garcia.

The match started with Jericho and Garcia face-to-face in the middle of the ring ... but the AEW fans quickly turned their attention to Guevarra, reciting the chant, "F*** you, Sammy."

We broke the story ... Guevarra and Andrade, son-in-law of WWE legend and Hall of Famer Ric Flair, were involved in a backstage altercation Wednesday night.

The tension between the two wrestling stars was so high, things got physical, and punches were thrown ... according to our sources.

The bad blood had been brewing since Sammy and Andrade had a back-and-forth on Twitter Tuesday night, and things finally came to a head once the two saw each other at the event.

YOU didnt say shit to me you liar but heres some truth you ungrateful prick You would be jobless if it wasn’t for your dad in law. Are you really mad at me or mad at yourself for failing to get over for a SECOND time. Just go back to Wwe like we all know you want to do & fuck off https://t.co/licsudpp6o — Samuel Guevara (@sammyguevara) October 4, 2022 @sammyguevara

As for if this budding feud is a part of an AEW storyline ... our sources tell us that's not the case, and the drama between the two men is real.

As a result, Andrade was sent home, but Sammy was still allowed to compete ... which ticked off the AEW fans.