AEW Stars Sammy Guevara & Andrade Get In Backstage Altercation

AEW stars Sammy Guevara and Andrade were just involved in a backstage altercation, sources tells TMZ Sports, and Andrade has been sent home.

We're told the incident happened backstage at an AEW Dynamite show at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington D.C. Wednesday night.

Sources tell us words were exchanged, and then things turned physical. Sammy allegedly pushed Andrade, and punches were thrown, according to our sources. It's unclear if anyone was hit.

Our sources are adamant the altercation was not part of an AEW storyline.

As for the reason for the fight ... the guys have been in an intense beef that's spilled over on social media. On Tuesday, the wrestlers went back and forth on Twitter.

Our sources say several wrestlers are pissed at Sammy for publicly airing personal/private issues, and things just boiled over at the arena.

Andrade posted somewhat of a cryptic message on social media.

We've reached out to AEW for comment ... but so far, no word back.