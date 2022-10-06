Kanye West Says Attacks On Lizzo's Weight Loss Is Evil Plan For Black Genocide

Play video content Fox News

Kanye West thinks there's an evil plan behind the attacks on Lizzo's weight ... he says it's a way to kill Black people.

Ye says he notices whenever Lizzo, who works with his trainer, posts on social media about losing weight she is immediately attacked by bot accounts.

The reasoning ... Kanye says it's because the media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal for Black people, when it's actually unhealthy.

Kanye made the claims in his interview with FNC's Tucker Carlson, saying it's clinically unhealthy to promote an overweight lifestyle and going a step further by calling anyone who does so "demonic."

Tucker asked Kanye why he thinks the media wants to promote unhealthiness among Black people ... and Ye didn't hold back.