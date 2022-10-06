Kanye West Says He Was Told He'd Be Killed For Wearing Trump MAGA Hat

Play video content Fox News

Kanye West says he was told his life and career would be in jeopardy for supporting Donald Trump ... and says it's happening all over again with his "White Lives Matter" shirt.

Ye sat down with FNC's Tucker Carlson, claiming he faced death threats over wearing a red MAGA hat to a 2018 meeting with Trump at the White House.

Kanye says his "so-called friends slash handlers" told him his career would be over if he supported Trump ... and warned, "I would be killed for wearing the hat."

Ye says the "White Lives Matter" shirt he debuted this week at his YZY fashion show has triggered similar threats.

Kanye claims someone called him recently and said anyone wearing a 'WLM' shirt will be "greenlit" to get beat up ... but Ye says he has no problem wearing a literal target on his back.