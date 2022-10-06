Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Kanye West Says He Was Told He'd Be Killed For Wearing Trump MAGA Hat

Kanye West I Was Told I'd Be Killed Over MAGA Hat ... Threatened Again Over 'WLM' Tee

10/6/2022 5:17 PM PT
Fox News
6:01 PM PT -- Kanye talked about Kim, and said she was essentially being manipulated by the fashion industry to cross lines regarding nudity.

Kanye West says he was told his life and career would be in jeopardy for supporting Donald Trump ... and says it's happening all over again with his "White Lives Matter" shirt.

Ye sat down with FNC's Tucker Carlson, claiming he faced death threats over wearing a red MAGA hat to a 2018 meeting with Trump at the White House.

Fox News

Kanye says his "so-called friends slash handlers" told him his career would be over if he supported Trump ... and warned, "I would be killed for wearing the hat."

kanye west donald trump
Getty

Ye says the "White Lives Matter" shirt he debuted this week at his YZY fashion show has triggered similar threats.

kanye west, white lives matter
Kanye West

Kanye claims someone called him recently and said anyone wearing a 'WLM' shirt will be "greenlit" to get beat up ... but Ye says he has no problem wearing a literal target on his back.

Ye's full interview with Tucker is airing now on Fox News ... and we'll keep you posted on what else he says.

