'SNL' Cold Open Uses Kanye West, Elon Musk as Breaking Points in Game Show

'SNL' Kanye, Elon, Biden Drive Alcoholics to Drink ... Peace-loving Folks to Turn Violent

10/9/2022 6:07 AM PT

'SNL' decided to tap into all the s**t that's going down in the U S of A with a game show called, "So You Think You Won’t Snap."

The game is all about temptation ... hurling problematic news stories to mild-mannered, chill contestants and seeing if they reach a breaking point ... and there are stakes!

Contestants who are off the bottle are challenged with a big glass of wine. A flight attendant becomes a potential human punching bag, and a hot iron sits on a table ready to scorch a man's face. In other words, high stakes.

Watch for yourself ... from Biden to Kanye and everything in between -- it's just too much to bare.

One thing we know ... don't get them started on Chris Pratt sans an Italian accent in "Mario Bros!"

