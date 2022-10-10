Michelle Branch, Patrick Carney Make Out in Bar After Backing Off Divorce

Play video content BACKGRID

Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney have come a looong way in just 2 months -- from divorce and her arrest ... to smoochin' it up and hanging all over each other during a night on the town.

Patrick and Michelle were dancing the night away at Davey Wayne's bar in L.A. Sunday night ... locking lips a few times throughout the night.

They seemed to be having a blast together -- maybe even more so than the average married couple, and possibly making up for lost time.

Of course, their fun night out comes on the heels of a rocky couple of months between -- as we reported, Michelle was arrested in August for allegedly slapping the Black Keys front man in the face. And, that came on the heels of her claiming he cheated on her.

Michelle was calling it quits from Patrick around the time of her arrest ... she filed to divorce after 3 years of marriage.

But, according to legal docs, obtained by TMZ last month, the couple pressed pause of the split for at least 6 months -- saying they were going to attempt to reconcile.