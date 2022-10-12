Brandy Hospitalized for Possible Seizure After Medical Incident at L.A. Home

Singer Brandy Norwood is recovering in an L.A. hospital after possibly suffering a seizure ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ they got an EMS call to Brandy's home at noon Tuesday. Sources with direct knowledge tell us it's believed Brandy suffered a seizure, and she was taken to a local hospital.

At this time, we're told Brandy is still in the hospital -- her parents have been there with her -- and it appears she will recover.

We don't know what led up to the seizure or if there were other health issues as a result of the incident.

It was earlier this year when Brandy blew the crowd away at the NFL's NFC Championship game with her rendition of the National Anthem.