Trinidad James Talks $2,500 Manicure, Looks to Record with Rich Homie Quan

Trinidad James has been styling and profiling in the rap game for years ... and that's because he thinks of his body as an art canvas -- always ready to be filled with color!!!

We caught the "All Gold Everything" rapper Wednesday outside LAX, and we couldn't help but notice his latest manicure ... and had to get a gauge on where he was taking this trend.

Plenty of rappers paint their nails these days, but Trinidad says he's the top innovator -- and all his nail techs across the globe know it.

He says one perk of being a pioneer is never having to pay top price, but admits he sometimes spends upwards of $2,500 to make his fingertips bling!!!

On the music scene, Trinidad tells us he just laid down a joint with T-Pain and is putting the finishing touches on "Don't Be S.A.F.E. 2" -- the sequel to his debut project from 2012.

We also spoke about his friendship with Rich Homie Quan ... which dates back 10 years, both being native ATLiens who blew up the local rap scene during their respective come-ups.

RHQ recently expressed to TMZ Hip Hop how the "shoot 'em up/bang-bang" music needs to be put on a cease-fire. Well, Trinidad says he can easily fix that issue ... and he has the all-gold solution right around his neck.