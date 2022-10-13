Troy Aikman Says His 'Take The Dresses Off' Comment Was 'Dumb'

Play video content KTCK Dallas the Ticket

Troy Aikman is speaking out publicly for the first time since making controversial remarks during "Monday Night Football," calling his comments "dumb."

"My comments were dumb, just shouldn't have made them," Aikman said during a radio appearance on 96.7 The Ticket, adding, "Just dumb remarks on my part."

Of course, during Monday night's Raiders-Chiefs game, the former Cowboys QB voiced displeasure with how the NFL is enforcing the roughing of the passer penalty.

"My hope is the competition committee looks at this in the next set of meetings, and, you know, we take the dresses off," the three-time Super Bowl champ said during the broadcast.

troy aikman’s “take the dresses off”comment tonight, the implication being that some rules are ‘too girly’. mans a whole caveman. pic.twitter.com/TOTBxTot3m — mike taddow (@MikeTaddow) October 11, 2022 @MikeTaddow

Aikman has been under siege ever since ... with the QB being accused of being sexist and misogynistic.

The roughing penalty has become a big talking point this season, especially given Tua Tagovailoa's injuries and the call Tom Brady received against the Falcons.

The roughing the passer call after the Falcons' Grady Jarrett hit the Bucs' Tom Brady, and the roasting of it from Fox's Daryl Johnston. pic.twitter.com/3ba6PCdrHm — The Comeback (@thecomeback) October 9, 2022 @thecomeback

Aikman, however, isn't alone in his gripes with the NFL -- HOF head coach Tony Dungy took to Twitter to express his confusion with how rules are being enforced against quarterbacks.

On Sunday we were told that

“unnecessarily throwing the quarterback to the ground”was a penalty. On Monday it wasn’t. NFL officiating office please tell us which interpretation is correct?? https://t.co/59nYDf4Hnl — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) October 11, 2022 @TonyDungy