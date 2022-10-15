Grandmother At Wedding Rushed to Hospital After Eating Weed Cupcakes

An old lady who attended a wedding became as baked as the cupcakes she ate, and landed in the hospital.

It went down in England ... a 63-year-old grandmother and another guest chowed down on some delicious treats during the reception. The granny, who wanted to remain anonymous, says the next thing she remembers ... she was laying in a hospital bed 12 hours later.

The cupcakes, of course, were laced with weed. The lady was so out of it, her very alarmed sister-in-law was seriously considering CPR. On the surface it was alarming ... her pulse was weak and she was a little grey.

Grandma says no one gave her a heads up the cupcakes were loaded. She says had she known, she never would have partaken.

As for the reception ... it rolled on. Both the party and the guests were lit!!!