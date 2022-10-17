Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Guardians' Josh Naylor Does 'Rock The Baby' Celebration After Hitting Home Run

Guardians' Josh Naylor Does 'Rock The Baby' Celebration After HItting HR ... Off Yanks Star Gerrit Cole

10/17/2022 6:45 AM PT

Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor went Russell Westbrook yesterday ... hitting the "rock the baby" celebration after launching a home run off Yankees star pitcher Gerrit Cole.

Cleveland had been trailing NY, 3-1, in Game 4 of the American League Division Series (but leading the series, 2-1) ... when Naylor cut into the Yankees' lead, turning around a 98 MPH fastball from Cole.

As Naylor was rounding first base, the feisty Guardians slugger, who has a reputation for stirring the pot, began "rocking the baby" as he rounded the bases.

In the clip, it appears Naylor is mouthing, "He's my little f****** son," as he's approaching third base -- presumably referring to Cole, who he had just taken deep to right-center.

Cole -- who's allowed at least one home run in 10 consecutive starts, according to the broadcast -- spoke about Naylor's celebration after the game, admitting it was funny.

"Yeah, whatever. It's cute," said Cole, a five-time All-Star. "I didn't see it in the moment. It wouldn't have bothered in the moment, and it just is kind of funny."

Cole -- who's in his third season with the Yankees -- would get the last laugh ... as he led NY to a 4-2 victory over the Guardians at Progressive Field, forcing a Game 5 on Monday.

As the series shifts back to the Bronx for a winner-take-all game, both sides will have extra motivation when they hit the diamond.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later