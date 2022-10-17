Jordan Poole Says Draymond Green Apologized For Practice Punch

Play video content Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green wants to keep it professional, and Jordan Poole says he'll do just that -- telling reporters his teammate apologized for punching him during practice ... and now his focus is on winning another championship.

Poole -- who just inked a 4-year, $140 million extension with the Warriors -- spoke with the media for the first time since the violent altercation ... and said he's looking to move past the whole ordeal.

“He apologized," Poole said ... calling their interaction "professional."

"We're here to play basketball and everybody in the locker room and on the team knows what it takes to win a championship, and we're gonna do that on the court."

Poole says the two will handle themselves in a professional manner moving forward ... adding, "We're here to win a championship and keep hanging banners."

As we previously reported, Green seemed indifferent about his personal relationship with Poole after the incident ... saying it's up to Jordan if he wants to repair their friendship.

"As far as us moving forward, Jordan's a professional, I'm a professional," Green said last week. "We have a job to do."

While Poole didn't blatantly take a shot at Green, his statement seemed cold ... leaving it fair to assume the guys aren't grabbing a beer together anytime soon.

Of course, we're told the practice altercation went down after Poole got cocky over his contract negotiations ... but Warriors players adamantly deny any change in his attitude leading up to the punch.

Now that Poole got paid, it leaves a big question mark on Draymond's future with the team ... especially since he didn't get an extension of his own.