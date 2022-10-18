Klay Thompson Rips Ronnie 2K ... He's A 'Clown!!!'

Klay Thompson clearly isn't a fan of Ronnie 2K -- and he proved that by going after the video game influencer and straight-up calling the guy a "clown."

The face of the NBA 2K franchise made an appearance on ESPN on Monday ... where he said players who want a better skill rating need to play better and stop bribing him with shoes and other perks.

Klay -- who's publicly had an axe to grind with 2K recently -- went after Ronnie in the comment section of the video clip ... saying, "Y'all really interviewed this clown?" Klay wrote.

This isn't the first time Klay has gone after Ronnie -- real name Ronnie Singh -- and the popular franchise ... the 4-time champ eviscerated 2K the over his 88 three-point rating earlier this year.

The Warriors superstar shared a screenshot on his Instagram story when the ratings were released ... writing, "NBA 2K has been doo doo since SEGA Dreamcast NBA 2K."

Klay reacting to his new 3-point rating on 2K 😬 pic.twitter.com/hfLgbpuzKi — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 6, 2022 @BleacherReport

Klay also posted an image showing him and Steph as the two players with the most 3-point field goals made in history, adding, "Put some respect on my name you bums @NBA2K."

For good measure ... KT said Madden was better than 2K.