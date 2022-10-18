Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Klay Thompson Rips Ronnie 2K, He's A 'Clown'

10/18/2022 7:27 AM PT
Klay Thompson clearly isn't a fan of Ronnie 2K -- and he proved that by going after the video game influencer and straight-up calling the guy a "clown."

The face of the NBA 2K franchise made an appearance on ESPN on Monday ... where he said players who want a better skill rating need to play better and stop bribing him with shoes and other perks.

Klay -- who's publicly had an axe to grind with 2K recently -- went after Ronnie in the comment section of the video clip ... saying, "Y'all really interviewed this clown?" Klay wrote.

This isn't the first time Klay has gone after Ronnie -- real name Ronnie Singh -- and the popular franchise ... the 4-time champ eviscerated 2K the over his 88 three-point rating earlier this year.

The Warriors superstar shared a screenshot on his Instagram story when the ratings were released ... writing, "NBA 2K has been doo doo since SEGA Dreamcast NBA 2K."

Klay also posted an image showing him and Steph as the two players with the most 3-point field goals made in history, adding, "Put some respect on my name you bums @NBA2K."

For good measure ... KT said Madden was better than 2K.

Only one way to settle this, fellas ... hop on the PS5 and end the beef for good with a lil' 2K showdown.

