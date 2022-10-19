OnlyFans Model Courtney Clenney's BF Said 'Can't Feel My Arm' in Final Moments

Play video content

OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney broke down in tears and started screaming as she called 911 for help after stabbing her boyfriend ... all while he was oddly calm in the final minutes of his life.

The call is pretty disturbing ... on the recording, first obtained by the Miami Herald, Clenney attempts to give the operator their address, and her BF Christian Obumseli is heard saying, "I can't feel my arm!"

Although his audio is in the background of Courtney's screams, it's clear Christian is fading fast.

The operator attempts to calm down Clenney, but things spiral out of control pretty quickly -- she starts sobbing as she apologizes to Obumseli, and tells the operator he's bleeding from a stab wound in his torso.

The call becomes inaudible toward the end, but as you know ... the model told police she fatally stabbed Obumseli with a knife in their Miami condo, but claims it was self-defense.

4/2/22