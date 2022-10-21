Sara Lee's Husband, Westin Blake, Mourns Wrestling Star's Death

Sara Lee's husband, Westin Blake, is breaking his silence over the wrestling star's tragic death ... sharing an absolutely heartbreaking letter to his late wife on Friday.

As we previously reported, the former "Tough Enough" winner passed away at 30 years old earlier this month ... a death that shocked the entire wrestling community.

The former WWE Superstar -- who had three children with Lee -- poured his heart out in the emotional Instagram post ... sharing a picture of them together.

"I loved you from the first moment I saw you," Blake said on Instagram. "I would always say that you were an angel walking on this earth."

"Beautiful, compassionate, strong and so loving. An angel that blessed me with 3 of the most beautiful children I could imagine."

Blake -- real name Cory Weston -- praised Lee for being the backbone of their family ... and leaving an impact on all who knew her.

"I really don’t know what to say in these uncertain times. I just know that death can’t take away the memories we made."

"I can’t promise that I will stop grieving but I know now, that you’re free. I can’t thank you enough for giving me the best years of my life so far."

"❤️ I LOVE YOU SARA❤️"