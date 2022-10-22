Ex-NFL Star Vernon Davis Lands Role In John Travolta, Martin Lawrence Movie

Play video content TMZSports.com

Vernon Davis already has a Super Bowl ring ... but might an Oscar be next?! Don't put it passed the retired NFL star, who -- fresh off working with Morgan Freeman -- tells TMZ Sports he's been offered a role on a John Travolta and Martin Lawrence film!

38-year-old Davis joined Babcock on the "TMZ Sports" TV show (airs weeknights on FS1) and says he still has to pinch himself.

"Every time I think about it, I be like, 'wow.' I wake up some mornings, I'm like 'How did I get in a film with Morgan Freeman?'"

The movie is called "Muti" ... and in addition to Freeman, stars Cole Hauser, Peter Stormare, and others, in addition to Vernon, who plays a character named "Randoku."

And, the Pro Bowler must've been impressive on set ... 'cause director George Gallo, who also wrote Bad Boys, offered him another role before a single ticket was sold for Muti.

"It's pretty cool because George Gallo was the director," Vernon says, adding, "It's pretty cool to be on set with him. After the movie was over, he actually offered me another role with John Travolta and Martin Lawrence."

What'd Vernon say??

"I said yeah as if somebody was proposing to me. 'Yes! Yes! Yes, I will!'"

Details about the Travolta project aren't yet known. (Wild Hog 2??)

There's much more. We talked to the 14-season NFL vet about what he learned from Morgan (he tells a story about being on set with the 85-year-old), as well as his foray into music and stand-up comedy.

Play video content @TerpsFootball

Vernon also talked about his recent enshrinement into the Terrapins Hall of Fame ... an honor that means a tremendous amount to him.

"It's amazing to be recognized for the things that you've been able to do, to accomplish and I wanna thank the University of Maryland for allowing me the opportunity to be able to go into the Hall of Fame."

"It's just great to be able to be recognized and I wouldn't trade it for anything in the world. Very grateful. My family's excited, my friends, my coaches, and I wouldn't have been able to do it without my teammates, my grandparents, and everyone who supported me along the way."

As for Muti ... it's about a grieving detective who hunts down a serial killer accused of carrying out tribal rituals called "Muti."