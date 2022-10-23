Alexi Lalas Says Christian Pulisic Should Embrace 'Captain America' Nickname

Play video content TMZSports.com

Team USA legend Alexi Lalas says Christian Pulisic shouldn't fight the "Captain America" nickname ... telling TMZ Sports it's only going to make people call him it even more!!

CP has publicly stated in the past he's not a fan of the superhero-esque moniker ... saying he's "not too fond" of it -- especially when his own teammates use it.

We spoke with Lalas about the whole ordeal ... and he says Christian is only making matters worse by making the gripe.

"Christian Pulisic not liking Captain America is gonna make a lot of people call him Captain America more," Lalas joked.

"He needs to read the room. You don't get to pick your nickname. People get to pick your nickname. It's a really good nickname."

Lalas says the nickname is a good thing ... and thinks there are MUCH worse things Pulisic could be called -- so he should feel lucky.

Lalas also thinks it is a money-making opportunity for Pulisic ... saying he could cash in by marketing and branding the nickname.

We also spoke with Lalas about Team USA heading into the World Cup ... and he gives us some guys who could become household names throughout the tournament.