Latto Brings Stacey Abrams Onstage, 'Need Big Energy' in GA Governor Race

Stacey Abrams is leaning into her celeb connections to rally support ahead of election day -- which landed her on stage with Latto to deliver a message about abortion rights in Georgia.

The candidate for Governor came out during Latto's Saturday night gig in ATL, and not coincidentally, she came out as the rapper performed "Pussy" ... the anthem she wrote after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Abrams was kicking it with backup dancers as Latto did her thing -- and carried a "my body, my choice" sign over her head the whole time.

When the song was over she got on a mic and told the crowd ... "I just want to remind you that if you believe in my body, my choice, I need your vote," Abrams said.

Playing to the crowd, Abrams referenced Latto's mega-hit as she yelled, "I need your big energy. Let’s get it!"

🎥| @Latto made history tonight as she brought out the governor of Georgia @StaceyAbrams during her set at the Special Tour in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/NBaWlQ6OZB — Latto’s Destiny 🎰 (@lattosdestiny) October 23, 2022 @lattosdestiny

Last week Abrams debated her opponent, Georgia's current Governor Brian Kemp, and early voting has already opened in that state.