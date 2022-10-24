Giants' Daniel Bellinger Suffers Fractured Eye Socket ... In Bloody Play

New York Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger will be out indefinitely ... after he suffered a broken eye socket against the Jaguars in a terrifying play on Sunday.

The scary incident happened with 56 seconds left in the first half of NY's game against Jacksonville in Florida ... when Bellinger caught a 13-yard pass and was inadvertently poked in the left eye by a Jags defender.

The 6-foot-5, 253-pound rookie crumpled to the ground in serious pain ... and images from the scene showed he was bleeding profusely from his eye while he was being carted off the field.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll announced Monday that the 22-year-old's left eye socket was fractured in the play, and will require surgery. It's unknown when he'll be able to return to the field.

"Any time one of your better players gets injured, you'll always miss him, but that's why you have players on your roster," Daboll said.

"People are here for a reason. We've said this before. We have to find a way to use our pieces the best way we can. So we have two tight ends, we have a practice squad and we'll try to do the best job we can of utilizing their strengths."

Bellinger -- a 4th-round pick in this year's draft -- has been one of the Giants' best offensive weapons this season, logging 16 receptions for 152 yards and three total touchdowns.