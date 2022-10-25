NFL Says Referees Did Not Ask For Mike Evans' Autograph

The NFL has completed its investigation into whether two referees asked Mike Evans for an autograph ... and after speaking to both officials, it was determined the postgame interaction did NOT involve getting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star's Hancock.

Video appeared to show Jeff Lamberth and Tripp Sutter running up to Evans with a piece of paper and a pen after the Bucs' 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers ... with many assuming they were taking advantage of an opportunity to get his signature.

The league just released a statement on the matter ... and said despite what it looks like, the refs weren't hunting for a signature.

I didn’t know refs get autographs after the game. pic.twitter.com/4IgUHIiAgz — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) October 23, 2022 @Sheena_Marie3

"After speaking with the individuals involved, we have confirmed that the postgame interaction between Jeff Lamberth, Tripp Sutter, and Mike Evans did not involve a request by the game officials for an autograph," the NFL said.

"Both Lamberth and Sutter have been reminded of the importance of avoiding even the appearance of impropriety when interacting with players, coaches, and club staff on gameday -- including during pregame and postgame time periods."