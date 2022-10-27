Premier League Team Pulls Plug On Kanye West Pregame Song Over Antisemitic Remarks

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Premier League Soccer Team Cuts Ties W/ Kanye ... Pulls Plug On Pregame Song

10/27/2022 7:56 AM PT
kanye west
"Power" will no longer be played before AFC Bournemouth games this season ... the Premier League team is pulling the plug on the pregame song -- after Kanye West's recent antisemitic remarks.

The Athletic reported Tuesday that the team made this decision this week ... following in the footsteps of multiple huge organizations that have cut ties with the artist over his recent, highly offensive comments.

The Cherries had played the hit before games for YEARS -- running onto English soccer fields to the tune as fans in stadiums roared.

So far, no word yet on what song will replace the Ye beat.

The futbol team's decision comes after Adidas, T.J. Maxx and Balenciaga severed their relationships with West -- and just two days after superstar athletes Jaylen Brown and Aaron Donald dropped from his Donda Sports agency.

