Resale Websites Not Cutting Ties with Kanye West's Yeezy, Big Payday Coming

There's an entire market of people patiently waiting to sell their Yeezy shoes for what they hope will be a big chunk of cash ... and it's exactly why resale websites are among the only entities yet to cut ties with Kanye West.

We've spoken with several people at some of the resale industry's biggest sites who all tell us the same thing -- Yeezys are about to go way up in value. We're told this will happen as supply for the shoes continue to dwindle now that Adidas has cut the cord.

Our sources say resale sites and the sellers obviously have a big motivating factor -- profit -- and that's what Yeezys bring to the market.

Of course, it's assumed in doing so, Kanye will choose a new design type -- different from what he created with Adidas. As a result, the Adidas designs will skyrocket in value -- so resellers and resale sites will rake in the dough.